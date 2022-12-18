A word from our sponsors: Dec. 18, 2022 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

UW-Parkside 2022 basketball and wrestling roundup KENOSHA — College basketball and wrestling are in full swing. Here’s a look at UW-Parkside athletics this week. UW-Parkside men’s basketball victorious The UW-Parkside men’s basketball team is on a roll. Parkside closed out its weekend road trip to Michigan with a wire-to-wire, 66-52 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference victory Sunday afternoon at host Wayne […] Dan Truttschel

Carthage College basketball and wrestling roundup KENOSHA — College basketball and wrestling are in full swing. Here’s a look at Carthage College athletics this week. Carthage men’s basketball continues winning streak Two players with Racine and Kenosha county ties helped the Carthage men’s basketball team push its winning streak to six straight Friday at Millikin. Antuan Nesbitt – Sophomore Antuan Nesbitt, […] Dan Truttschel

Gateway Technical College hosts 14th annual holiday fair on Dec. 3 KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College will host its 14th annual holiday fair on Dec. 3. It will feature more than 120 vendors at their campus at 3520 30th Ave. in Kenosha. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored as a fundraiser for the Gateway Technical College Foundation’s student emergency fund. […] Emma Widmar

Shooter still at large after possible road rage incident at Kwik Trip MOUNT PLEASANT — After a possible road rage incident, the Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the man who fired at least 10 shots at another man, hitting him in the legs, at Kwik Trip, 943 Southeast Frontage Road. The victim, a 28-year-old man from Kenosha, is in stable […] Heather Asiyanbi