2022 Randall Fire Department Breakfast with Santa coverage (PHOTOS)

The Randall Fire Department hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa at Fire Station No. 2 in Bassett on Sunday.

Those attending could enjoy a pancakes, eggs and sausage breakfast with the younger ones getting a chance to visit with Santa.

As the dining area was in the station equipment bays, you could get a close-up look at real fire equipment and even step up into a truck if you liked.

A collection of food items for local food pantries was held in conjunction with the event.

Here are some more photos from the event: