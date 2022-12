From the county Division of Highways:

The right northbound lane of Highway EM (North Lake Avenue) at Estate Drive in Twin Lakes is scheduled to be closed for three days beginning Monday, Dec. 19.

This is to allow a utility company to install a fiber optic line within the right of way. The total closure distance is approximately 300 feet.

One lane of northbound traffic will remain open during the closure. This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.