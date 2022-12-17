A word from our sponsors: Dec. 17, 2022 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Dec 17th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Note: Glenda and Butch Dupons, of Bear Realty, are westofthei.com sponsors. This is a paid announcement — DH

Here are open houses being hosted today by Glenda and Butch Dupons, of Bear Realty (click the links below for more information):

1151 N School St, Silver Lake

26217 100th St, Salem

