Wheatland chairman and supervisor no. 1 not running for re-election

Looks like there will be several fresh faces in the Wheatland town government after the April 2023 election with two more incumbents not running for re-election.

Chairman William Glembocki and Supervisor No. 1 Andrew Lois both filed non-candidacy Monday.

Longtime town Clerk Sheila Siegler also filed non-candidacy on Dec. 1.

Glembocki was first elected chairman in 2009. He had lost for chairman in 2007 by three votes.

Lois has been supervisor since 2007.

Glembocki said he actually made the decision not to run for re-election last year.

“I’m really going to miss it,” Glembocki said. “I enjoyed serving the people of Wheatland and I did it to the best of my ability.”