Santa will be visiting the Randall Fire Department’s annual Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 18, from 8 a.m. to noon at Fire Station No. 2 in Bassett (Highways F and KD).

Come give Santa your Christmas wish list; bring your own camera for photos. Enjoy a breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs, and milk. Food is prepared by your very own local firefighters and emergency medical responders.

Non-perishable food donations are welcome and will be donated to the local food pantry.