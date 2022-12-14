Public involvement meeting on Highways W & C project to be held Dec. 15 at Wilmot UHS

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Proposed improvements to Kenosha County Highway W between the Illinois state line and Highway C will be the subject of a public involvement meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The open-house meeting will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Wilmot Union High School Library, 11112 308th Ave. (Please use the north parking lot and enter the school at Entrance N on the northeast corner of the school building.) A brief presentation will be held at 4:15.

Attendees are not required to attend the presentation and may stop in at their convenience to view exhibits, meet with project staff, ask questions and provide feedback. The exhibits will show the recommended alternative, along with preliminary real estate acquisition needs.

Kenosha County encourages property and business owners, interested citizens and other stakeholders to attend the meeting and provide input.

More details, including a project overview map, are available here.