Units responding to Wilmot HS

Dec 13th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:43 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to Wilmot Union High School for a report of a fire.

Per dispatch: This is for a vehicle fire in a parking lot near the football field.

