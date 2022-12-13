U.S. Rep. Steil announces staff office hours here for Wednesday

Staff from the office of Congressman Bryan Steil (WI-01) will be available to assist individuals and families from Kenosha County with concerns dealing with federal agencies. Common issues addressed include Social Security payments, IRS and tax issues, veterans benefits, and Medicare and Medicaid questions. Staff will be available at the following dates and times.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, Paddock Lake Village Hall — 9:00am – 10:00am, 6969 236th Avenue, Paddock Lake.

Pleasant Prairie Village Hall Auditorium — 10:45am – 11:45am, 9915 39th Ave, Pleasant Prairie. Those attending are asked to use the south side entrance to Village Hall.

Twin Lakes Village Hall — 1:15pm – 2:15p, 105 E. Main Street, Twin Lakes.

Individuals seeking assistance but unable to attend at the above times can always reach out to the office of Congressman Steil at the following locations:

Janesville Office: 20 S. Main Street, Suite 10, Janesville, WI. (608) 752-4050, Monday 1pm-5pm, Wednesday 10am-2pm, Friday 9am-12pm

Kenosha County Office: 7511 12 th Street, Somers, WI 53171. (262) 654-1901, Tuesday 9am-12pm, Thursday 1pm-4pm

Staff is available to meet by appointment at each of Rep. Steil’s offices.

Please note Congressman Steil will not be in attendance at these Staff Office Hours. The office hours are for staff to be available to assist constituents having issues with the federal government and to communicate concerns to Congressman Steil.