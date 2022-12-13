Salem Lakes rejects gas station/convenience store proposal for Highway 83 at state line

A gas station/convenience store proposal for Highway 83 just north of the Illinois-Wisconsin state line on the site of a former motel was rejected by the Salem Lakes Village Board Monday.

Four actions concerning the project were before the board for consideration. The first, an amendment to the Land Use Plan Maps to accommodate the proposal, was rejected by a 5 to 1 vote with President Diann Tesar not voting. After the first action was rejected, it was not feasible to consider the others, said village attorney Richard Scholze.

The project was proposed by Trevor RE LLC.

Trustee Bill Hopkins said he made the motion to reject the proposal because he felt a traffic study done by a firm connected with the project was insufficient. For example, the traffic study said the area was underutilized for a gas station in part because the two, existing nearby gas stations in Salem Lakes often had lines of customers.

However, Hopkins pointed out those lines might also be caused by the station’s proximity to the state line, with gas generally more expensive in Illinois.

“I just don’t think they’ve done their homework,” Hopkins, attending the meeting via Zoom, said.

Trustee Dennis Faber also had questions about the suitability of the village roads. The station would not have direct access to Highway 83, but would instead be accessed via 127th and 128th streets.

“They don’t really say the … two roads are adequate,” Faber said.

Trustee Ted Kmiec wanted more time to consider the project.

“I don’t think we have had a chance to look at this enough,” Faber said. “This isn’t a no brainier.”

Citizens comments at a committee of the whole meeting before the regular meeting were mostly opposed to approving the station citing various concerns about safety and the adequacy of village streets to handle the resulting traffic. One audience member said they favored the development.

The proposal had been recommended for approval by the village Plan Commission.