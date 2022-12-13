Agenda: Brighton School District #1 board meeting Dec. 14, 2022

Dec 13th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Brighton School District #1 board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Wednesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in teh school library.

Agenda items include:

  •  8th grade promotion date.
  • School violence drill report.
  • Staff resignation.
  • Staff hire.

The full agenda is available here.

