Photo by cohdra via morgueFile.com

Paddock Lake residents, get those holiday decorations out!

The village of Paddock Lake is having a 2022 Holiday Decorating Contest.

Judging of holiday displays throughout the village will take place Dec. 17 by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Make sure you have your lights and decorations on that day from 6 to 9 p.m. to be considered.

Winners will receive $50 for first prize, $25 for second prize and $25 for third prize.

Prize money for this contest is donated by westofthei.com.