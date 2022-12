Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:48 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 7600 block of 125th Avenue in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This alarm was reported by an alarm company as a general fire alarm and a smoke detector outside a room at a hotel.

UPDATE about 7:57 p.m. — Dispatch reports that personnel on scene say alarm triggered by burnt food in a microwave.

UPDATE about 8:01 p.m. — Incident command confirms burnt bread triggered alarm. Area being venilated.