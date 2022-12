The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Three items related to selling fireworks at 33703 59th St.

Petition to Discontinue Public Way – Sarti Hills Subdivision from Edward Devall, Ingelise Devall, Derek Temple

and Mina Temple. Recreation Board appointments – Steve Peters

The full agenda is available here.