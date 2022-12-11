Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board committee of the whole & regular board meeting Dec. 12, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting and regular board meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting also will be streamed live on YouTube. If you have any questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313. YouTube Channel Address: https://www.youtube.com/c/VillageofSalemLakesWI

On the agenda for the committee whole meeting is one item: Discuss and receive citizen comments regarding proposed zoning change, land use plan amendment; conditional use permit and certified survey map for Tax Parcels #70-4-120-354-3000, 70-4-120-354-2881 & 70-4-120-354-2875.

Among the agenda items on the regular board meeting agenda are:

Approval of Ordinance 2022.12-62, an ordinance amending Section 447-8 A of the Salem Lakes Municipal Code

relating to solid waste bulk collection.

policy manuals, and daily training bulletins.

amount of $14,700.

The full agenda can be viewed here.