Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Dec. 12, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Consider for approval the First Amendment to Tax Incremental District Development Agreement- Bristol Highlands Commerce Center West, to delay the required date of completion of the first building in consideration of the early completion of the buildings in the east development.
- Consider for approval the bid for asbestos removal of the abandoned village owned house south of Hansen Park.
- Consider for approval the proposal for funds awarded by the American Rescue Plan Act and the State of Wisconsin EMS Flex Grant (fire department item).
- Consider for approval the hiring of one paid-on-call member to the Fire Department.