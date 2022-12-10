2022 Paddock Lake Lighted Christmas Parade & Santa visit coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

The ninth annual Paddock Lake Lighted Christmas Parade was held Saturday evening.

The parade featured police and fire equipment and units from local businesses, organizations and residents. The parade started at McAlonan Park and worked its way to Village Hall.

Once Santa arrived at Village Hall in one of the fire engines, he met with children inside about their Christmas wishes. They were also treated to a bag of goodies. The Westosha Kiwanis Club also were handing out free coloring books.

All those attending were able to enjoy a cookie, hot chocolate and milk.

Here is a video of the parade from near the start:

Here are more photos from the parade and at Village Hall: