Units responding to crash in Randall

Dec 9th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
IPhoto by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:13 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways P and Z in Randall.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle has struck a pole.

