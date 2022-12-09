Units responding to crash in Randall

At about 3:13 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highways P and Z in Randall.
Per dispatch: Single vehicle has struck a pole.
