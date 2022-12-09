Units responding for investigation in Twin Lakes

At about 2:53 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue units and Twin Lakes Police are responding for an investigation in the 300 block of Wilmot Avenue in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is a possible carbon monoxide leak.
