At about 9:45 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 16100 block of 38th Street (Highway N) in Paris.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a vehicle fire. A nearby tree may also be in danger of catching fire.

UPDATE 9:52 p.m. — Dispatch reports to responding fire units that a deputy on scene says a power line also appears to be on fire.

UPDATE 9:53 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports car has struck pole and is fully on fire.