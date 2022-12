Snow with measurable accumulation is expected to fall Friday morning, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

A NWS winter weather advisory continues until 6 p.m.

Our area could see almost 2 inches of snow. Snow fall is most likely between 7 and 10 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m.., says NWS.

Later rain could freeze.

UPDATE 8 a.m. — Snow falling in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE 8:37 a.m. — Sticking to the roads now.