Silver Bells Festival of Lights Parade is Dec. 9 in Silver Lake

The Silver Bells Festival of Lights Parade will take place Dec. 9 in Silver Lake.

The parade is being organized by Silver Lake Happenings.

Lineup for the parade starts at 6:15 p.m. on Railroad Street and Wisconsin Avenue next to Schmalfeldt Park.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. Map of route is below.

After the parade, you can meet and greet and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and Jolly the Elf in the pavilion. Other activities include bonfires, s’mores, Kids Corners activities and Christmas music.

There also will be a collection of hats, gloves, mittens and other winter apparel for community give back.