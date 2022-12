Note: The following is a paid announcement from Wilmot BP Gas Station. — DH

Help Wanted at the friendly Wilmot BP Gas Station! The best Gas Station in town! We do have the best customers!

2 or 1 part time person.

Hours needed:

Wednesday night 4 pm to 9:30 pm

Friday 4 pm-9:30 pm

Every other Saturday or every Saturday 1:30-9:30 pm

Sunday 1:30-9:30 pm

You can pick and choose your days. Must be 18 years old

Stop in to apply: 11307 Fox River Rd. Wilmot, WI 262-862-9447