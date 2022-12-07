A word from our sponsors: Wilmot Auto Service offers exceptional service, quality products and unparalleled customer satisfaction

Gateway Technical College hosts 14th annual holiday fair on Dec. 3 KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College will host its 14th annual holiday fair on Dec. 3. It will feature more than 120 vendors at their campus at 3520 30th Ave. in Kenosha. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is sponsored as a fundraiser for the Gateway Technical College Foundation’s student emergency fund. […] Emma Widmar

Shooter still at large after possible road rage incident at Kwik Trip MOUNT PLEASANT — After a possible road rage incident, the Mount Pleasant Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the man who fired at least 10 shots at another man, hitting him in the legs, at Kwik Trip, 943 Southeast Frontage Road. The victim, a 28-year-old man from Kenosha, is in stable […] Heather Asiyanbi

Sleep in Heavenly Peace seeks volunteers to deliver beds to children before Christmas Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for volunteers who will help deliver 100 beds to children in the Racine/Kenosha area before Christmas. Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a local non-profit organization that builds and delivers beds to children who don't have their own beds to sleep in. "This will be your chance to play Santa and […] Emma Widmar

Santa in a Shoebox kicks off its 14th year RACINE — Santa in a Shoebox is back for another year of spreading joy this holiday season. Now in its 14th year, this non-profit is not only 100% community-driven, but it is also completely, fully volunteer-coordinated. Javier's Cuisine is one of two official drop-off locations for the organization. – Santa in a Shoebox kicked off […] Loren Lamoreaux