Wheatland Center School and Randall School students team up to help The Sharing Center

From Wheatland Center School:

Students at Wheatland recently collected 5,252 pounds of food or over 6,638 items for the Sharing Center.

The Wheatland and Randall school districts worked together to fill their buses with nonperishable food items to replenish the Sharing Center’s Food Bank. The two school communities came through in a big way for a total of 10,678 lbs of food in order to help those that are in need during the holiday season.

Marty McGinley, Wheatland District Administrator, said of the good natured contest, “It is a great way to start the holiday season. The Sharing Center is a phenomenal partner and has many resources for those in our community. This is a tough time of year for many families that experience food insecurity. We are glad that we could team up with Randall to help provide food for local families.”

Bob Antholine, Randall District Administrator added, “The collaboration with Wheatland School in support of the Sharing Center was a great way for both schools to show their care for the greater community where our students and families reside.”

The two schools coordinated events to hype the contest which included classroom contests, bus decorations, presentations by student leaders and videos made by students (see below). Student leaders helped communicate the message to the greater school community, while emphasizing the value of collaboration and service. This service learning opportunity brought out the best in the respective school communities.

“The outpouring of assistance for the community this fall has been remarkable! Many have donated to help stock our shelves as we see need increasing greatly. Prior to Thanksgiving, three schools donated a combined 15 pallets of food. That may be a new record. I would like to thank students, parents and staff for their generous and powerful gift to our community,” Sharon Pomaville, Executive Director of the Sharing Center.