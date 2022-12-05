Longtime Wheatland town clerk not running for re-election

Longtime Wheatland town Clerk Sheila Siegler is officially not running for re-election in April, meaning the town will have its first new clerk in 45 years.

Siegler filed her non-candidacy notice Dec. 1.

Siegler has been town clerk since 1977.

Anticipating the day when Siegler stepped down, the town has tried twice this year to start the process of switching to an appointed town clerk and appointed town treasurer. But both efforts failed at the first step, a referendum of town residents.

In April the measures failed 60 to 40 percent.

In November, the margin was much closer, but still failed. The vote regarding the clerk position failed 51 to 49 percent, just a 25 vote difference.

Town officials favored making the positions appointed by the Town Board rather than elected for a number of reasons. An appointed clerk could be vetted for qualifications. An appointed clerk could be fired if they were not up to the job. An appointed clerk also could live outside the town, whereas an elected clerk has to be a Wheatland resident.

Another concern is that the statutory requirements for the clerk job are limited, while Siegler during her tenure has taken on many additional tasks. A new elected clerk could not be compelled to do any duties other than those required by state statutes. An appointed clerk could have whatever duties deemed necessary defined upfront as a condition of employment.