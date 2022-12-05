2022 Paddock Lake Lighted Christmas Parade is Dec. 10

Paddock Lake’s 9th annual Christmas Parade will be on Dec. 10, starting at 4 p.m.

The parade will start at McAlonan Park and arrive at Village Hall. The parade will feature decorated floats, Christmas carolers and Santa.

The parade route will follow the same route as the bike parade, approximately north from the park on 248th Avenue, east on 61st Street and then south on 236th Avenue to Village Hall.

Afterwards, residents will be treated to cookies and milk. For the children, Santa will pose for pictures at Village Hall; bring your own camera.

Any resident interested in participating or volunteering their talents and time may contact the village at 262-843-2713.