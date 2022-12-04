Agenda: Wilmot Union High School District board working session Dec. 5, 2022

The Wilmot Union High School District board is scheduled to hold a working session on Dec. 5. 2022, starting at 4:30 p.m., Monday, in the school library.

No action is taken at working sessions.

Agenda items include:

A closed session for: “Legal Guidance Regarding Open Records Requests [Per Wis. Stat. § 19.85(1)(g) to confer with legal counsel for the governmental body who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the body with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to become involved and to take action if appropriate, regarding the public records law.

In open session:

New and Revised Course Proposals

2023-24 School Calendar

Strategic Plan Year 2 Final Draft

Superintendent Entry Plan Update

Future Support Staff Wage Increases

The full agenda is available here.