Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board special and regular meetings Dec. 5, 2022

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to hold special and regular meetings on Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the school library.

The special meeting is first at 5 p.m. The sole agenda item is: School Board Workshop and Presentation – Jon Bales. The full agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Audit Review

Adjourn to Closed Session per Wisconsin State Statute 19.85 (1), (c) Considering employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data of any public employee over which the governmental body has jurisdiction or exercises responsibility. 2023-2024 staffing.

The full agenda is available here.