Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:34 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding to Hansen Park for a report of a bush on fire.

Per dispatch: Bush reported on fire apparently from fireworks. A fireworks display was part of the Growing with Bristol Christmas celebration at the park.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m. — Unit on scene not finding any fire.

UPDATE 6:46 p.m. — Incident command reports that bush is extinguished and all fire units are clearing the scene.