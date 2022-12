Santa visited children Saturday at the Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue Station.

Santa stopped off at the station to hear Christmas wishes and visit with youngsters after riding through the village on a TLF&R truck.

Here is video of Santa’s arrival at the station:

Children were able to visit with Santa, receive a candy cane and pick out an early toy. Everyone attending could then enjoy hot dogs, cookies and juice or milk.

Here are some more photos from the event: