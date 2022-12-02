2022 Twin Lakes tree lighting coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

The large evergreen tree in Central Park is officially lit for the season after the annual tree lighting Friday evening.

The ceremony is organized by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association.

Santa and Twin Lakes Trustee and county Supervisor Aaron Karow did the honors. Here’s video of the big moment:

Before the ceremony, band students from Riverview School in Silver Lake and choir students from Wilmot High School entertained with renditions of Christmas music. Here’s is video sampling:

After lighting the tree, Santa headed over to the chamber’s Trees on Parade & Holiday Sopping event to hear Christmas wishes.

Here are some more photos from the tree lighting: