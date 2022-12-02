2022 Twin Lakes tree lighting coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Dec 2nd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The large evergreen tree in Central Park is officially lit for the season after the annual tree lighting Friday evening.

The ceremony is organized by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association.

Santa and Twin Lakes Trustee and county Supervisor Aaron Karow did the honors. Here’s video of the big moment:

Before the ceremony, band students from Riverview School in Silver Lake and choir students from Wilmot High School entertained with renditions of Christmas music. Here’s is video sampling:

After lighting the tree, Santa headed over to the chamber’s Trees on Parade & Holiday Sopping event to hear Christmas wishes.

Here are some more photos from the tree lighting:

