2022 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping coverage (PHOTOS)

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association annual Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping got underway Friday evening at St. John the Evangelist Church community center.

The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trees on Parade and Holiday shopping includes vendor booths, food for purchase and the chance to vote in tree decorating, gingerbread house and ugly sweater contests. Santa also will be hearing Christmas wishes from noon to 4 p.m., Saturday.

Here are some more photos from Friday: