Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 11:30 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a crash in the 19900 block of Highway 50 (75th Street) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a car that has struck a vehicle. On injury being reported.

UPDATE 11:32 a.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reported minor damage.