Westosha Central HS Performing Arts to present Hello Dolly Dec. 2, 3, 4

“Hello, Dolly!” will be presented by Westosha Central High School Performing Arts, Dec. 2 and 3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 2 p.m.

Performances will be at Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot (due to construction at Central).

Tickets are: General Admission: $10; Students: $5; Kids 5 and under are free. For ticket information please visit https://chs-drama.webnode.page/

The musical follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly “well-known, unmarried, half-a-millionaire” Horace Vanderge er. Set in 1890s New York, this musical bursts with humor, romance, energetic dance and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.

Michael Klimzak is the Drama Director.

“Hello Dolly!” is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK, a Concord Theatricals Company