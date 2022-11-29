Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:04 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police offices are responding to a report of a fire in the 1100 block of Fairway Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a sighting of flames on a roof.

UPDATE 9:08 p.m. — Twin Lakes command arriving on scene reports no signs of fire showing.

UPDATE 9:12 p.m. — Twin Lakes command slows down mutual aid response to non-emergency. This appears to have been a chimney fire that appears to be out.