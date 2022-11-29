Sheriff’s deputies searching for suspect from crash near I-94 and Highway 50

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page:

UPDATE 4:25 p.m. — News release from KCSD:

“On November 29th, 2022 at 1:00 PM a Kenosha County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling northbound on I-94 near CTH C for a traffic violation. The vehicle would not pull over and exited the interstate on CTH C onto the east frontage road. The deputy that initiated the traffic stop advised that the vehicle crashed into a field just south of STH 50. As deputies approached the vehicle dispatch advised that they were receiving calls that the occupants who were described as black males wearing all black clothing fled east towards the La Quinta Inn (118th Ave and STH 50).

KSD as well as other area law enforcement (KPD, PPPD, and WI State Patrol) searched the area for the suspects. Two subjects matching the description given by dispatch were taken into custody near the La Quinta Inn within a few minutes. A large amount of illegal drugs and (2) handguns were recovered near the scene.

A short time later KSD was given information that a possible third suspect had run northbound and entered the Woodman’s Grocery store and was asking patrons to use their cell phones. Based on the physical evidence that was already recovered, KSD supervision coordinated with the Woodmans store manager to evacuate the store to search for the suspect. After an extensive search of the store and a review of video surveillance footage of nearby businesses, it was determined that only two suspects were involved in this incident.

The two suspects were transported to the Kenosha County Jail on multiple felony charges. No patrons or officers were injured during this multijurisdictional incident. This is an active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.”