Bob Stoll

Longtime Randall town Chairman Bob Stoll will not be on the ballot for re-election in 2023, the town clerk’s office announced recently.

Stoll filed his non-candidacy papers on Nov. 15.

Stoll had been chairman since 2009, when he defeated Matt Ostrander for the job. Stoll was a town supervisor before that.

People interested in running for this and other municipal and school offices up for election in April need to file candidacy papers by Jan. 3, 2023.