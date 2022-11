Photo by jdurham via morgueFile.com

Note: This is a paid announcement — DH

St. Alphonsus Parish’s famous cookie walk will take place Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to noon (or sold out).

Arrive early for best selection.

The event will take place at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Biersack Center, 6211 344th Ave., New Munster.

Cookies sold by the pound at $10.95/pound.

Call 262-210-8482 for pre-orders.