Agenda: Wheatland Town Board and special meeting of electors Nov. 28, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

The town will also hold a special meeting of electors at 7 p.m. also at Town Hall.

Among the agenda items for the Town Board meeting are:

Petition to Discontinue Public Way — A. Acknowledge receipt of petition. B. Process required to respond to petition.

Kenosha County Ordinance 6 – amending the text of the Kenosha County General Zoning and

Shoreland/Floodplain Zoning Ordinance creating a Solar Energy Systems Ordinance compliant with Section 66.0401 & 66.0403 of the Wisconsin State Statutes.

The full Town Board meeting agenda is available here.

The special meeting of electors is for the purpose of setting the compensation of the elected town clerk and elected town treasurer.

The notice of the special electors meeting is available here.