Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board meeting Nov. 28, 2022

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school library.

A closed session concerning employment and collective bargaining with the teachers association will take place before the meeting starting at 6:15 p.m.

Among the agenda items for the regular meeting are:

Discussion/Possible Approval of 2023 Operating Referendum.

Initial Review of 2023-24 Calendar.

2021-22 School Report Card/Forward Exam Presentation.

The full agenda is available here.