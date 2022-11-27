Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board meeting Nov. 28, 2022

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school library.
A closed session concerning employment and collective bargaining with the teachers association will take place before the meeting starting at 6:15 p.m.
Among the agenda items for the regular meeting are:
- Discussion/Possible Approval of 2023 Operating Referendum.
- Initial Review of 2023-24 Calendar.
- 2021-22 School Report Card/Forward Exam Presentation.