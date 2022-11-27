Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Nov. 28, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular semi-monthly meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.
Agenda items include:
- Consider for approval Hiring of Paid-On-Call / Paid on Premise Staff for fire department.
- Consider for approval new 2023 EMS billing rate increase for fire department.
- Discuss and consider for approval the request of Bristol Bay Condominium Association c/o MPC Property Management LLC 120 E Chestnut Street, Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner) and Amy Klemko 7960 Williamsburg Ct, Bristol, WI 53104 (Applicant) for an amended Declaration and Plat to convert 12 Units that were never built and currently owned by the Association into common Element/greenspace. Unit 1, 2, 3, and 4 in Building 1, Units 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 in Building 2, Units13, 14, 15, 16 in Building 3, Units 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 in Building 5, Units 29, 30, 31 and 32 in Building 6, Units 33, 34 and 35 in Building 7, Units 36, 37, and 38 in Building 8, Units 39, 40, 41 and 42 in Building 9, Units 47, 48, 49 and 50 in Building 11, and Units 51, 52, 53 and 54 in Building 12 in the Bristol Bay Condominium(s) created by a “Declaration of Condominium” recorded on April 30, 2004, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Kenosha County, Wisconsin, as Document No. 1384741, and any amendments and/or corrections thereto, and by its Condominium Plat and any amendments and/or corrections thereto. Action is recommended by Plan Commission.
- Consider for approval Ordinance 2022-6 repeal and adopt Titles 1, 3, 4, and 11 of Village Code of Ordinances.
- Discuss Ordinances with Attorney Alan Harvey.