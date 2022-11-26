Wisconsin Lightning softball cuts ribbon on new practice facility for team

Note: Westosha Sports Complex is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

Wisconsin Lightning Fastpitch held a ribbing cutting ceremony Saturday for its new indoor practice facility in Silver Lake.

The new facility is a collaboration between Wisconsin Lightning and Westosha Sports Complex through a team membership.

The facility is located just east of Westosha Sports Complex and gives Wisconsin Lightning a large, year round practice facility for softball hitting and fielding.

“We can do everything from hitting to field work in the winter,” said Randy Boydston, the group’s treasurer and one of its team coaches.

The new facility is over 9,000 square feet, much of it covered in turf.

“It’s always been a dream of our organization to have an indoor facility of this size.”

Though the group is excited about what the future holds with the new facility, Boydston pointed out that the group has accomplished much even with its more modest previous practice facility. The trophies and banners displayed on the walls of the new facilities attest to that.

Wisconsin Lighting Fastpitch was founded in 2004 and plays other girls fast pitch softball teams of top quality. The organization has had many players move on to college play, including at Division 1 schools.

Westosha Sports Complex, 1215 N. Pryor St, Silver Lake, is a Professional Training Facility featuring Virtual Golf simulators for the golf enthusiast, and seven batting tunnels where the traditional batting cage can be merged with a video game simulator that lets you hit in the most famous fields in America.