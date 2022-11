Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:40 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire at 119th Street and 232nd Avenue in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a tree on fire.

UPDATE 5:42 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene confirms a tree on fire at this location. Appears to be a hollow tree.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m. — Bristol Fire and Rescue requested to respond non-emergency as mutual aid.