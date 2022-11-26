Growing with Bristol 2022 annual Light Parade and Tree Lighting Dec. 3

Growing with Bristol’s third annual Light Parade and Tree Lighting will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The parade starts at 4:30 p.m. The parade will start on 81st Street, and will take a left on 198th Ave, and curve onto 80th Street before turning down 199th Ave. It will then go down 83rd Street and take a right down 198th Ave following 198th Ave down to Hansen Park.

The tree lighting will follow the parade starting at 4:30 p.m. at Hansen Park. There will be a performance by the Midwest Dance Center, an ugly sweat contest and fireworks.

Children can bring their letter to Santa to put in the magic mailbox. Make sure to include a return address. Free hot cocoa and cookies while supplies last.