Highway Q to be closed Monday

Yes once again, Highway Q in Bristol is set to be closed for paving, this time starting Monday, Nov. 28.
From the county Division of Highways:
Kenosha County Highway Q (104th Street) is scheduled to be closed in both directions between 122nd Avenue and Highway MB (152nd Avenue) on Monday, Nov. 28, while crews work to perform pavement markings.
Highway U (136th Avenue) will remain open to north-south through traffic at the Highway Q intersection.
This one-day closure is weather-dependent and is subject to change.
Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via 122nd Avenue (the I-94 West Frontage Road), Highway C (Wilmot Road) and Highway MB (160th Avenue).
A project brief including a map of the work area and detour route is available here.