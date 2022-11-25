Highway Q to be closed Monday

Nov 25th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Yes once again, Highway Q in Bristol is set to be closed for paving, this time starting Monday, Nov. 28.

From the county Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway Q (104th Street) is scheduled to be closed in both directions between 122nd Avenue and Highway MB (152nd Avenue) on Monday, Nov. 28, while crews work to perform pavement markings.

Highway U (136th Avenue) will remain open to north-south through traffic at the Highway Q intersection.

This one-day closure is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via 122nd Avenue (the I-94 West Frontage Road), Highway C (Wilmot Road) and Highway MB (160th Avenue).

A project brief including a map of the work area and detour route is available here.

