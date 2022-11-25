A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2022 Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is Dec. 2 & 3

The following is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2022 Annual Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is a great way to kick off the holiday season.

This year’s theme is “Santa’s Workshop.”

Held at St. John the Evangelist Community Center, there will be craft and retail vendors so you can shop local for unique Christmas gifts (no shipping or empty shelves), Decorated Tree Contest, Gingerbread House Contest, Ugly Sweater Contest, food and fun.

Trees on Parade will be open Friday Dec. 2 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Village Tree Lighting will be Fri. Dec. 2 at 5:30pm by the caboose. Local schools will provide music before the tree lighting. A Village of Twin Lakes representative will light the tree

The second annual Elf Scavenger Hunt will take place the following Sat., Dec. 11th 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check in at 9 a.m. Contact the Chamber for details and registration forms.

Contact the Chamber for more info at: 262-877-2220 or email info@twinlakeschamber.com