Units responding for investigation in Bristol

Nov 23rd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 7:32 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding for an investigation in the area of the 18400 block of 83rd Street in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Smell of natural gas has been reported.

