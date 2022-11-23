Units responding for alarm in Wilmot

At about 10:27 a.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 11800 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot.
Per dispatch: This is for a sounding carbon monoxide alarm. Occupants are evacuating.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 10:27 a.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 11800 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot.
Per dispatch: This is for a sounding carbon monoxide alarm. Occupants are evacuating.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress