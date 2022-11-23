Units responding for alarm in Wilmot

Nov 23rd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 10:27 a.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to an alarm in the 11800 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: This is for a sounding carbon monoxide alarm. Occupants are evacuating.

