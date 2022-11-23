Twin Lakes approves 2023 tax levy with 1.6% increase

The Twin Lakes Village Board approved a 2023 tax levy Monday of $4,334,733, a 1.61 percent increase over 2022.

The levy was approved by a unanimous vote with President Howard Skinner and Trustee Aaron Karow absent.

The above levy figure includes the village levy, which the village controls, and the Community Library levy, which is not set by the village.

The resulting tax rate will essentially remain the same for 2023 — $4.47/$1,000 of assessed value. What that means for an individual’s village portion of their property tax depends on what happened to their property assessed value.

Here is more detail on the 2023 budget and tax levy.